Cliff Avenue Greenhouse, Leif Ericson Day Camp Recovering After Flood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The staff at Cliff Avenue Greenhouse off 26th St. had already been working hard preparing for their busy season when the flood hit. Two of their growing greenhouses experienced flooding. One with the water thigh high.

“It was terribly, terribly heartbreaking, you know just all that hard work and all the, everything that was happening. It was terribly hard to look at, you know, things were starting to float,” said Heidi Teal, Owner of Cliff Avenue Greenhouse.

In one greenhouse they lost about 50 percent of their plants.

“Over here is where we had a lot of it tip over, so we’re trying to baby it back and see what happens,” said Teal.

Some plants like the the Impatiens and Begonias were planted, but could not be salvaged.

“The water was so cold and they’re tender plants anyways, so that’s why they’re kind of not making it,” said Teal.

So staff are picking the dead plants out of pots to reuse the soil. There’s also more cleanup to be done outside. Palettes and other materials were washed away by the flood and debris is piled up by the fence.

However, Cliff Avenue Greenhouse will be okay thanks to the support of the community and they are continuing to stay positive.

“Poor Nebraska, I mean you know everytime you think you have it the worst, someone’s always got it worse than you, so you just kind of have to have some faith and keep working,” said Teal.

Their other growing greenhouse wasn’t hit as hard, so they say they have plenty of plants still blooming.

The greenhouse hasn’t gone through this alone. Right next door is the YMCA Camp Leif Ericson where they’re doing some of their own cleanup as well. Staff have been salvaging what they can.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our storage buildings that contain a lot of our activities for the summer, a lot of our summer camp supplies were submerged, a lot of them all the way to the rafter or the roof,” said Mike Murphy, Camp Director.

The camp office had about four feet of water in it. More than likely they’ll have to tear all the installation in the walls out. They also lost some equipment and supplies along with a couple vehicles.

However, they say they’ll be ready to open on June 3rd for summer camp. A GoFundMe page was created to help the camp and they’ve already raised over $20,000.

“There was initial shock and disappointment, but really to see the community rally around us and give us this ongoing support has made it a lot more tolerable and gives us some hope that it will be okay in a few weeks and that we’ll get back on our feet,” said Murphy.

It’ll be awhile before things go back to normal, but both businesses are pushing to get there.