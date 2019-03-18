Dive In Yankton Sends Drinking Water To Nebraska Flood Victims

YANKTON, SD- Floods have impacted many parts in our area. But over the state line, some people are experiencing more than what we could imagine.

“We were thinking ‘how could we help our neighbors over in Nebraska?’ We know that they’ve experienced just short of a catastrophe with Spencer Dam breaking, the flooding. We thought we really need to help these folks cause if the shoe was on the other foot, they would help us out,” says Josh Svatos of Dive In Yankton.

For the past 2 days, people donated bottles of water to the Dive In Yankton group to send to Nebraska. Between 4 to 5-hundred cases have been donated just after the group posted their plan on Facebook. Communities in Nebraska are without viable drinking water for the next 3 to 6 weeks, so bringing water to them means a lot.

Svatos explains, “The smiles on people’s faces and the thanks, that’s worth it right there and you can’t put a price tag on that. There’s no price tag on what we’re doing here. It’s just neighbor helping neighbor. Community helping community. That’s what we do.”

People from the community have been helping load the water onto the truck, including students from Yankton High School.

“I heard that they’re not gonna have running water for a while so they need it for every day things,” says Yankton High School Student Landon Moe.

Landon says even though they got out of class for the day, the best part is knowing that he and his classmates are making a difference.

“Just knowing that they’ll have something to drink instead of staying there and not having anything to drink (really) or anything,” states Moe.

The water will be delivered to the towns of Spencer and Lynch on Tuesday. On Monday, the group sent water Santee, Nebraska.