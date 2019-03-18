Jacks Reflect on Being Highest Seed (6th) in School History

BROOKINGS, SD.The South Dakota State women’s basketball team was awarded the No. 6 seed in the Portland Regional of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship and will face No. 11 seed Quinnipiac Saturday, announced Monday night on the ESPN Selection Show.

The Jackrabbits and the Bobcats tip at 10 a.m. Central time and the game will be played in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. The game, which will be televised on ESPN2, will be the first meeting between the two schools.

The advancing team will play the winner of the No. 3 seed Syracuse/No. 14 Fordham contest March 25.

South Dakota State (26-6) completed its 13th 20-win season in 15 years and makes its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years. The Jacks are 2-8 in the NCAA Tournament, and 2019 is the first time the Jackrabbits earned the No. 6 seed, the highest in school history. The Jackrabbits have been No. 13 and No. 14 seeds twice and No. 7, No. 8, No. 12 and No. 15 seeds.

Quinnipiac went 26-6 overall and 18-0 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and earned its fifth NCAA Tournament bid in school history. As a No. 9 seed, the Bobcats upset No. 8 seed Miami in the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s opening round but lost to No. 1 seed UConn in the second round.

Six-foot forward Jen Fay leads the Bobcats in scoring. The senior averages 12.1 points and a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Jackrabbit ticket office will be open Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take requests for NCAA Tournament tickets. Fans can also call (605) 688-5422 for more information.