Lamer Carries on Family Tradition of Winning

COLTON, SD…Caden Lamer won’t accept anything less than victory.

“And everybody hates losing but he, I mean, it absolutely gets to him the most. So I think just his determination (makes him special).” Tri-Valley Wrestling Coach Mike Gibson says.

But if there’s one time he really lost it at Tri-Valley, it was during an assembly to honor his remarkable career.

“Pretty sweet, not gonna lie! That was giving me a bit of an adrenaline rush.” Tri-Valley Senior Caden Lamer says.

Lamer’s name is, literally, all over the walls. Grandfather Randy was the longtime coach, and his father Shane and uncles were wrestlers at the school in the 90s.

“He liked the pressure I think. I could always tell there was something special just in his attitude and how he didn’t like to lose when he did.” Randy says.

Add in five sisters, including NAIA National Track Champion Kamber, and it’s not hard to see where he got his competitive spirit.

“Always trying to one-up someone in your family. Because I have a competitive family, even with cousins and stuff, and you always want to be just as good as them, if not better.” Lamer says.

Which led him to becoming just the fourth wrestler in state history to win five state championships.

“It feels insane. It’s unreal. It’s hard to explain.” Caden says.

“It’s been a tough road. Every year it gets tougher it seems like and he stepped it up every time.” Randy says.

With his place on the wall in Tri-Valley secure, Caden’s next step is to wrestle at SDSU where his uncle Chad won several national titles.

“It kind of motivates me to push harder and be as good as my uncle and my family.” Caden says.

And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

In Colton, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.