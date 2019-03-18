Miller Reacts to Jacks Being a 6 Seed

BROOKINGS, SD… The Jackrabbits of South Dakota State will be a 6 seed Saturday morning when they take the floor in Syracuse, NY. And that is the highest ever in school history as the Jacks (26-6) will take on the Quinnipiac Bobcast (26-6) Saturday morning at 10 am CST. For senior Macy Miller, she told KDLT’s Zach Borg during at 6 o’clock live shot it was pretty cool to find out her team had been seeded to high which gives them a great chance to advance in the tournament. 3rd-seeded Syracuse takes on Fordham in the other game with the winners to play on Monday.