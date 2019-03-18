Out and About with Kali: Week of March 18

College planning, beer and cookies, a lesson in planting succulents, and a fun daddy/daughter date caught event specialist, Kali Trautman’s eye when she was planning out her segment this week! Check out some of the fun events happening throughout the region this week, in the interview and links below.

Wednesday, March 20 – College Planning Workshop, Sioux Falls, SD

EGE College Solutions

With spring just around the corner, that also means graduation and the start of college for some. EGE College Solutions will be hosting a College Planning Workshop for parents of high school freshman, sophomore and juniors. In the workshop, they will be discussing college expenses, financial aid and qualities to look for. RSVP at 605-275-8850.

Thursday, March 21 – Brewhaha, Sioux Falls, SD

Museum of Visual Materials

Come to Brewhaha for a fun night of storytelling and beer tasting. Join us as local storytellers talk about the theme: Against the Odds. There will be great food, delicious beer by Remedy Brewing Company, silent auctions as well as unique raffle opportunities. All proceeds support adult literacy and REACH.

Thursday, March 21 – Those Famous Cookies Beer Pairing, Brookings, SD

Eponymous Brewing Company

Who ever thought beer and cookies could be paired together? Stop in between 6-9 on Thursday March 21st and get a flight with 4 predetermined beers and 2 of the best paired cookies with each! You won’t want to miss this unique pairing!

Saturday, March 23 – Ag Day at the Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls, SD

Washington Pavilion

Ag Day gives children and families a wonderful opportunity to learn about agriculture’s significance – in South Dakota and beyond. Our exhibits are exciting, educational hands-on activities – great for the whole family! A free lunch is offered, featuring South Dakota-made products.

Saturday, March 23 – Spring Succulent Party, Mitchell, SD

James Valley Landscape Solutions

Gather your crowd and head to James Valley Landscape Solutions for a Succulent Saturday “make and take” party! You will be supplied with succulents, soil, planter and accessories, plus professional design advice. It’s a great way to celebrate spring!

Sunday, March 24 – Beers and Braids, Sioux Falls, SD

Remedy Brewing Company

Dads & Daughters are invited to a crash course in hair styling with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Presented by Financial Services Professional Cody Lauer, each participating team will receive drink tokens and a swag bag. Dad & Daughter pairs are $50 and $25 for one or more additional children. Time slots available each half hour from 1:00pm – 4:00pm.