Scoreboard Sunday, March 17th

Scores For Sunday, March 17, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, MARHC 17TH, 2019
NHL
NY Islanders 3, Wild 2 (*OT)

USHL
Fargo 3, Stampede 2 (*Final In Shootout)

NBA G-League
Memphis 116, Skyforce 101

H.S. Boys’ Hockey
State Championship @ Fort Pierre
SF Flyers 4, Rushmore 1

College Baseball
SDSU 7, Western Illinois 4

Augustana 13, Bemidji State 1

College Softball
Creighton 1, SDSU 0

SDSU 10, UMKC 8

Northern State 10, Minot State 5

Minot State 6, Northern State 5

