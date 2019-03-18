Sioux Falls City Officials Advise How to Clean Flooded Homes

Sioux Falls Public Health Department explains how to clean flooded basements

With the flood waters now under-control, Sioux Falls officials have some advice for people cleaning out their basements and homes.

The public health department wants to remind people, that safety is the number one priority.

Make sure to wear the right protective gear.

Unhealthy bacteria can thrive in flooded homes. Also, make sure to improve the air circulation in house by opening doors and cabinets.

“Then at the end of the day, when your done cleaning up. Make sure you’re showering, nice hot shower,” said Sandy Frentz, Sioux Falls Public Health Manager. “[And] any clothes that you were wearing while you were cleaning up flood water are washed in hot soapy water.”

The Sioux Falls landfill is offering free dumping until March 30 and if you like to volunteer to help others you can call the 211 help line.