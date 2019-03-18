The 5th Annual Rock-A-Thon

YANKTON, SD- Governor Kristi Noem declared the month of march as “Adult Nutrition Month.” Some people in our viewing area aren’t able to get nutritious meals often, but one event helps make this possible.

The “Rock-A-Thon” in Yankton raises money for The Center for their meals on wheels program. Since the start of March, dignitaries from the community have been raising money with the goal of 30-thousand dollars. The same group of people rocked in rocking chairs for the cause while bringing awareness.

“Not only does it serve home-bound seniors a hot, home cooked, nutritious meal, but it also serves as a wellness check. We have a set of eyes on those folks in their homes making sure that they’re well. Making sure they are safe,” says Executive Director for The Center Christy Hauer.

When the event started 5 years ago, the group only raised 8-thousand dollars. Now they are currently raising at least 20-thousand.