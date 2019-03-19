2019 Legislative Wins and Losses for South Dakota

GOP and Dem pundits weigh in on what lawmakers got done

The 2019 Legislative Session wrapped up early this past week, due in part, to a massive winter storm bearing down on the state. With the weather dominating the headlines since, we’ve heard little about the biggest and perhaps most interesting legislation to come out of this year’s assembly. Dave Roetman with the South Dakota Republican Party and Sam Parkinson with the South Dakota Democratic Party break down what they believe are the biggest wins for South Dakota in 2019 and where lawmakers might have otherwise, come up short.