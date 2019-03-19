Authorities Investigating After Skimmer Found in Sioux Falls ATM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating after a skimmer was found in a Sioux Falls ATM.

Police say someone tried to use a drive-thru ATM near 41st Steet and Sycamore Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Monday, when their card got stuck. They called maintenance who discovered the skimmer and a camera aimed at the keypad.

Police are reviewing surveillance video. They say they are investigating a possible Hispanic male, who was seen driving a black Ford F-150 in the area at 7 a.m.

Police believe there were no other potential victims and are unsure if the suspect got any card information from the first user.