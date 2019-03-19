City Officials Preparing for Second Round of Potential Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Falls Park has never been closed in its entirety before today, but city officials say they’re taking every necessary precaution to prepare for another round of what could be devastating flooding.

Barricades are now up around Falls Park which is officially closed to the public. The city is also working on a sandbagging plan to prepare for an influx of water in the Big Sioux River and Skunk Creek. Crews from the Army Corps of Engineers are in town to check the structural integrity of our levees.

The next wave of flooding is expected to significantly impact our area at the beginning of next week.

“There are little over 500 structures in the floodplain in Sioux Falls. IF you are in one of those structures, or residents, you do have time to prepare. Know your risk, know how to stay informed,” said Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith.

Follow this link to check if your home is in the floodplain – fema.gov.