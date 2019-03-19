Congressman Dusty Johnson Tours Flood Damage

SIOUX FALLS, SD- A picture of severe damage is worth a thousand words. But actually seeing it with your own eyes speaks volumes, especially for State Representative Dusty Johnson.

“I have a lot of experience with emergency response having been in state government. But, this is bad. I mean, anytime you see damage it hurts your heart,” says Congressman Dusty Johnson.

Representative Johnson will be traveling to different parts of the state for the next week. On Tuesday he visited some areas where water created the most damage, including the Y.M.C.A. Camp and Yankton Trail Park. He even talked to some Sioux Falls residents near Tomar Park as they continue to clean their homes and prepare for the possibility of another flood.

Johnson explains, “Anytime people are hurting, you want to get a sense of what they’ve gone through. You want to get a sense of how can state, local, federal officials helps them now.”

Johnson says it’s crucial that he travels around the state to make people and himself aware of what’s to come.

“I think it’s important that I be here not only to take a look at the damage that has come, but to start to get a sense of how much worse it might get. You know, this is a team sport. We need to make sure that we’ve got state, local, and federal officials doing what they can,” states Johnson.

As far as his trip to Sioux Falls, he says that the city is well prepared for the now and the future after the floods have overtaken the area.

“You have had water over interstates. You’ve had water over bridges. It shows that it is important in the future for us to continue to be planning about how we’re building up infrastructure,” says Johnson. “The City of Sioux Falls is doing a good job at that. I mean they pointed out a number of areas where they are raising roads and raising bridges.”

Johnson will visit Yankton Thursday afternoon. Officials continue to ask people to call 2-1-1 if they can volunteer to help others with flood recovery.