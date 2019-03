Deng Geu goes to the big dance

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Deng Geu played his high school basketball at SF Washington. So winning the Summit League title with his NDSU Bison was extra special for him as they head into the NCAA Tournament and a game with North Carolina Central Wednesday night in Dayton, OH. The team has made a great comeback after a very slow start.