Governor Declares Disaster for Much of Iowa

Courtesy: KTIV

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says 41 of Iowa’s 99 counties are now included in her state disaster declaration after massive flooding.

Reynolds also says she plans to press Vice President Mike Pence for a federal disaster declaration when he stops in Omaha, Nebraska, to tour inundated land along the Missouri River.

Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts are scheduled to accompany Pence for a Tuesday afternoon tour. Reynolds says her hope is to access federal funding sooner rather than later.

She says some hog confinement operations in the southwest part of the state are under water with dead animals inside, and grain bins filled with corn and soybeans have been destroyed. She says some farm fields look like lakes just weeks away from spring planting, which will have significant impact on the upcoming growing season.