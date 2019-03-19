Governor Noem Signs Bill Allowing Gun in State Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed a bill that allows individuals with an “enhanced concealed carry permit” to bring their gun into the South Dakota state capitol building.

The law will go into effect on July 1st. It will make South Dakota one of 18 states that allow concealed carry in their respective state capitols.

People with an enhanced permit must notify the superintendent of the highway patrol at least 24 hours in advance and provide the dates of when they will be carrying firearms in the capitol.