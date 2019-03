Jackrabbits are a close knit team

BROOKINGS, SD… The Jackrabbits of South Dakota State head to Syracuse, NY as a 6 seed for Saturday morning’s game in the Portland Region. They have great senior leadership from two of the program’s best ever in Macy Miller and Madison Guebert. But they also have great team chemistry which really makes a big difference in the floor.