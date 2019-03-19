Minnesota House Passes Bill to Fight Opioid Epidemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota House has voted to hold drug manufacturers responsible for the state’s growing costs for dealing with the opioid crisis.

The bill passed 94-34 Monday night. It would support prevention, education, intervention, treatment and recovery strategies.

The state would pay for them by sharply raising its annual registration fees for pharmaceutical manufacturers and drug wholesalers that sell or distribute opioids in Minnesota. The fees would bring in $20 million a year.

Democratic Rep. Liz Olson of Duluth says the costs to taxpayers have been huge. But Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says the bill will raise health care costs for all Minnesotans.

An opioid bill is also moving through the Senate and has another hearing Tuesday. The differences between the two versions would be resolved in conference committee.