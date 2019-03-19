Much of Nebraska Under Disaster Declaration

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A disaster declaration has been declared for nearly 70 percent of the state of Nebraska.

The state’s Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Tuesday that 65 of the state’s 93 counties are under state-issued emergency declarations.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says there have been disasters with greater loss of life. But he said he didn’t think “there’s ever been a disaster this widespread in Nebraska.”

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to arrive late Tuesday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska, where the president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau estimates farm and ranch losses could reach $1 billion.

Floodwaters also have inundated several other Midwestern states.