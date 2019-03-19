Nathan Geerdes

Nathan Geerdes joins the KDLT News team as an Assignment Editor and 5 p.m. Producer.

Nathan started working in KDLT’s production department for several months before joining the newsroom. Prior to KDLT, Nathan worked as a photojournalist at KMEG in Sioux City, where he covered numerous political candidate stops and other events.

Nathan is a Watertown area native, who graduated from the University of South Dakota majoring in Strategic Communications with a focus on Political Science. Going forward Nathan hopes his love of politics, current events, and local stories will benefit the KDLT news team and viewing audience.