Schilling to Leave Mount Marty

YANKTON – Cody Schilling announced today he will be stepping down as head coach of the Mount Marty College men’s basketball program. Placing family first, Schilling has decided to move to Waco, Texas where his wife, Erica Schilling, is the Associate Athletic Director and Athletics Chief of Staff for Baylor University.

Schilling, who led the program for two years, coached with a mission-driven focus. His dedication to MMC, his team, and his staff are evident in his ability to truly live out the mission of the College. Schilling’s focus was centered on the development of the whole student-athlete, and he made sure his team was involved across campus and in the community.

Athletic Director Chris Kassin said Schilling possessed everything you could ask for in a coach. “Cody has built a foundation for future success by adhering to core values that align with the mission of our College. These core values are evident in his recruiting and development of student-athletes. Since day one, Cody’s approach of not taking shortcuts and doing things the right way has been a shining example of how to succeed in coaching. We wish Cody and Erica all the best.”

Kassin also added, “Cody has certainly elevated this basketball program to a level that will interest many qualified candidates. We will find a coach that understands the mission and build on the strong foundation.” A search for Schilling’s replacement will begin immediately.

Schilling echoed, “I cannot say “thank you” enough to our administration, staff, roster, community members, alumni, and fans. The last two years you’ve welcomed Erica and me with open arms, and for that Mount Marty will always have a special place in my heart. I hope in our short time here we were able to bring excitement back to a program which was craving a winning and competitive culture. I hope our guys grew as young men and made a difference on campus and in the Yankton community.”

Coach Schilling also shared his excitement about the future of Lancer athletics. “Lancer fans have a lot to look forward to, MMC has a young locker room and another talented recruiting class coming in. I hope and pray we’ve left this program in a greater place than we found it. New and renovated athletic facilities are coming, and I am so excited to see how this program and athletic department grows in the upcoming years.”

Schilling continues to be committed to mentoring and coaching this Lancer team. He will remain at the helm until the search for a new coach is complete.