Sioux Falls Police: Several Guns Taken From Unlocked Vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating a report of several weapons stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Sioux Falls.

The owner of the weapons noticed his vehicle had been broken into Monday morning, near the area of West 46th Street and Palisade Lane.

Four display cases were stolen. One contained 24 collected folding knives. The other three cases contained guns, six rifles, and one shotgun.

Police say they are working on leads in the case and recommend all vehicle owners to lock their cars.