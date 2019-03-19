State and Public Water Access Areas Close Along Big Sioux River

The following parks are closed effective immediately

State officials Tuesday morning announced the immediate closure of the following state park and public water access areas along the Big Sioux River due to flooding.

Beaver Creek Nature Area near Valley Springs

Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon

Palisades State Park near Garretson

Lake Alvin near Harrisburg

The following Public Water Access areas are closed effective immediately:

9 Mile near Lake Alvin

Klondike north of Canton

McKee near Newton Hills

Fish near Fairview

Oakridge south of Fairview

Bent River east of Alcester

Cut-Off Bend

Petry-Conway

Willow Run east of Spink

Ryan east of Elk Point

Portions of the following parks are closed:

Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls – lower trail system

Newton Hills State Park near Canton – horse camp and Lake Lakota

In addition, the Jay Heath Canoe and Kayak Trail is closed effective immediately.

The closures will be in place until flooding subsides and the areas are useable. Campers will be notified by park officials if the closures are expected to impact their stay.