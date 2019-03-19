State and Public Water Access Areas Close Along Big Sioux River
The following parks are closed effective immediately
State officials Tuesday morning announced the immediate closure of the following state park and public water access areas along the Big Sioux River due to flooding.
- Beaver Creek Nature Area near Valley Springs
- Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon
- Palisades State Park near Garretson
- Lake Alvin near Harrisburg
The following Public Water Access areas are closed effective immediately:
- 9 Mile near Lake Alvin
- Klondike north of Canton
- McKee near Newton Hills
- Fish near Fairview
- Oakridge south of Fairview
- Bent River east of Alcester
- Cut-Off Bend
- Petry-Conway
- Willow Run east of Spink
- Ryan east of Elk Point
Portions of the following parks are closed:
- Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls – lower trail system
- Newton Hills State Park near Canton – horse camp and Lake Lakota
In addition, the Jay Heath Canoe and Kayak Trail is closed effective immediately.
The closures will be in place until flooding subsides and the areas are useable. Campers will be notified by park officials if the closures are expected to impact their stay.