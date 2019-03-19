USD first at-large team from Summit

VERMILLION, SD… Monday was a big day for senior Allison Arens and her USD Coyote teammates. It became official that they were the first At-Large team from the Summit League to make the NCAA Tournament after a great non-conference schedule that saw her team beat 2 ranked opponents and be ranked themselves for the last month of the regular season. The Coyotes are the 8th seed in the Portland Region and will play Clemson at Starkville, MS Friday night.