Coyotes Excited to be at Big Dance in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, MS…Starkville Mississippi is SEC country and, when you think of the SEC, you think of football.

But they’ve got quite a women’s basketball tradition and this weekend they host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which is where the Coyotes are as they prepare to face Clemson on Friday night at 6 o’clock central time.

Now it’s been a whirlwind week for this team, from that weird leaked bracket on Monday to all the travel preparations. It’s been tough to focus on basketball but now that they’re here, they can do just that.

“It kind of hit me more today. Actually landing here and feeling this weather, and having our cheerleaders, our band, our community and the people that supported us throughout the season, it’s kind of surreal that we’re here right now and I’m pretty proud of our team for all the hard work we’ve put in this year.” USD Junior Guard Madison McKeever says.

Today gives the Coyotes a brief chance to soak in a new environment.

Namely the warmer environment.

“Yes I’m definitely enjoying the weather! It’s a lot warmer here than it is in South Dakota so I’m enjoying the sunshine and green grass, that’s kind of fun!” USD Junior Forward Taylor Frederick says.

“Just kind of seeing a different country a little bit, it’s pretty cool. And being with my teammates, my best friends, this is something that I’ll always cherish.” USD Sophomore Guard Chloe Lamb says.

Before they get back to the business they came for.

Beating 9th seeded Clemson.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit of a different basketball style than we’re used to in the Summit League. But the non-conference season that we had, I think that’s going to be really helpful in letting us be successful this time of year.” Lamb says.

We’ll get our first look at Humphrey Coliseum tomorrow when the Coyotes are the first team to take the practice floor.

We’ll also hear from them and get a look at their opponent, Clemson, as well.

In Starkville at the NCAA Tournament with the Coyotes I’m Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.