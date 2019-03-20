Flooding Costs Nebraska $1.4B in Losses, Damages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Officials say recent flooding in parts of Nebraska has caused nearly $1.4 billion in estimated losses and damage.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that roads, levees and other infrastructure have sustained an estimated $449 million in damage.

Ricketts says more than 2,000 homes and 341 businesses have been damaged or destroyed in the flood. The damage to private homes and businesses has reached $85 million so far, while farmers have experienced an estimated $400 million in cattle losses and $440 million in crop losses.

Ricketts stressed that the numbers are preliminary and subject to change. The numbers were included in the governor’s request for expedited assistance from the federal government.

The governor says 74 of Nebraska’s 93 counties and 85 of its cities are in a declared state of emergency.

The floodwaters have also damaged hundreds of homes in other Midwestern states and been blamed for three deaths.