Jacks Are Fine With Pressure of 6 Seed

BROOKINGS, SD… The S.D.S.U. women’s basketball team leaves Thursday for Syracuse, NY where they will play Quinnipiac Saturday morning in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jacks are seeded 6th which is the highest in school history. And they are fine with the pressure that accompanies such a high seed. They know they will have to play well to advance