Police Issue 19 Citations to People in Closed Parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In the last 24 hours, Sioux Falls police say 19 citations have been issued to people entering closed city parks.

In addition to Falls Park, 16 other city parks are closed to the public for safety precautions. With expected snowmelt, the river levels are expected to rise and the city wants people to steer clear.

The fine for going around a barricade to a closed park is $122. There’s also an additional $97 fine for being in a closed park.