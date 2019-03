Smith Wishes Coyotes Could Experience NCAA Tournament

Smith Wishes Coyotes Could Experience NCAA Tournament

LOGAN, UT… Former USD Men’s Basketball Coach Craig Smith had a great first season at Utah State as the Aggies went 26-8 and will be an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Smith got talked about how much he wished his Coyote teams had been able to experience what it felt like to make the Big Dance.