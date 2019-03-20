Social Media Platforms Weigh Live Streaming In Wake of Horrific Events

Last week’s massacre in New Zealand where dozens were killed while the gunman live streamed his actions, has critics of the service once again calling for change. The gunman was able to stream the first 17 minutes of his rampage before it was taken offline. Despite all attempts to disable the feed since, it continues to be uploaded by those savvy enough to know how and where to find it.

What should be allowed? While the service most often is used for valid and valuable purposes, there is growing concern over what gets broadcast and whether it is does more harm, versus serve a greater good. One of our tech experts, Will Bushee, weighs in.