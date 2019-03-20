The Pothole Problem in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Anyone driving around Sioux Falls will tell you it’s a bumpy ride right now. Because of the weather, potholes are big and abundant. They are giving drivers problems as hundreds of people report damage to their cars.

For staff at Tires, Tires, Tires off Minnesota Avenue, it’s already been a busy spring. They’ve been working around the clock repairing wheels and tires.

“A lot of tires getting popped on potholes, wheels getting wrecked,” said Service Manager Duane Lukes.

“Sidewall punctures, bent wheels, cracked wheels.”

For the past week, they’ve had around 20 extra customers a day. Many drivers have had to buy new tires.

“There’s tow ins constantly, all day long. You know, we’ll probably see between five and ten vehicles being towed in that needs new tires, new set of wheels,” said Lukes.

While technicians work on fixing cars, the city has crews out working on repairing the potholes.

“We’re getting more calls then maybe we normally get, but we’ve got our crews working hard on them,” said Danielle Whipple, Street Maintenance Supervisor.

For the next three weeks, the Public Works Street Division are increasing their number of crews. As of last week, city officials say they’ll have six crews out Monday through Friday and three crews out on the weekend.

“Mainly focus on arterial streets and once we get the heavily trafficked roads done we’ll move into residential,” said Whipple.

Using an electronic map, crews can see all the potholes that have been reported and are working hard to fill each one. The city is asking that drivers pay attention to pothole crews who are out and about.

“If you see a pothole crew, try to be safe working around them because they are trying to get your potholes filled in and we don’t need an accident happening,” said Whipple.

You can report potholes through the city’s new One Link App. Just search the words “City of Sioux Falls” in the Google Play or Apple app store. You can also call the city’s pothole hotline: 605-367-8002.