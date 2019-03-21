13 More Citations Issued to People in Closed City Parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In the last 24 hours, Sioux Falls Police have issued another 13 citations to individuals who have gone around barricades at city parks.

That’s in addition to the 19 citations issued Monday. Sioux Falls Police want to stress that Falls Park, as well as, 17 other city parks are closed to the public.

As the snow melts in the North, river levels are expected to rise and the parks along the Big Sioux River could become very dangerous.

People caught going around a barricade face $219 in fines.

The city bike trail system will also be closed starting at noon on Friday.