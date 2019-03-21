Coyotes Focused Yet Still Finding Fun At NCAA Tournament

USD Revels In First Tournament Appearance In Five Years

STARKVILLE, MISS — Yes, the South Dakota women’s basketball team is getting down to the business of preparing for their NCAA Tournament first round game with Clemson during their first practice today.

Yet if you think nerves are starting to set in, this really isn’t that kind of team.

From pictures to talk about a wild bus driver, the Coyotes are keeping things light leading up to tomorrow’s 6 PM tipoff.