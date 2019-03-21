Man Goes Before Judge in Alleged Death, Dismemberment of Girlfriend

YANKTON, SD – A Yankton man accused of killing his girlfriend, then dismembering and dumping her body into a river in Michigan made his first court appearance Thursday.

Stephen Falkenberg did not enter a plea in Yankton County court, but his lawyer says he intends to plead not guilty to murder charges in the death of Tammy LaFramboise. Prosecutors say Falkenberg killed LaFramboise in Yankton, where they both lived, then drove to Menominee County, Michigan, where he grew up. Authorities say he threw her dismembered body in the Little River, where two boys found it on Saturday.