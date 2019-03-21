Iowa Expands Flash Flooding Disaster Declaration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has added nine counties to the state flash flooding disaster proclamation, bringing the total to 52 out of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Much of the most serious flooding has been in western Iowa along the Missouri River. But several of the counties added Thursday are in eastern and southeast Iowa, where flooding also has occurred.

Flooding began in Iowa on March 13. The surge damaged hundreds of homes in the Midwest and has been blamed for at least three deaths – two in Nebraska and one in Iowa.

The water is receding in many Iowa locations but has inundated thousands of acres of land, destroyed stockpiled grain and killed livestock.

Reynolds is asking President Donald Trump for an expedited federal disaster declaration.