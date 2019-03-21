Man Pleads Not Guilty in Death, Dismemberment of Girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her dismembered body into a river in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has pleaded not guilty.

Stephen Falkenberg entered his plea Thursday in Yankton County court. He’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tamara LaFramboise.

Prosecutors say Falkenberg killed LaFramboise in Yankton, where they both lived, then drove to Menominee County, Michigan, where he grew up. Authorities say he discarded LaFramboise’s dismembered body in the Little River, where two boys found it on Saturday.

LaFramboise’s head, hands and feet have not been found.

A probable cause affidavit says Falkenberg told his sister he had an argument with LaFramboise at her Yankton apartment and that he pushed her, she hit her head and died.