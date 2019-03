NDSU Gets Past NC Central

NDSU Tyson Ward lead the Bison to 78-74 win over NC Central in NCAA Tourney

DAYTON, OH— The NDSU Bison needed every bit of the heroic 23 point performance from junior guard Tyson Ward to sneak past NC Central in the First Four of the NCAA Touranment. NDSU will now move on to face the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night at 6 p.m for chance to make it to the round of 32.