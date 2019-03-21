SDSU Touchdown in Syracuse, New York

SDSU are in Syracuse, NY to play Quinnipiac in the NCAA Tournament

SYRACUSE, NY— The 6th-seeded South Dakota State women took off late this afternoon for Syracuse and as you can see we made it…it’s cold and rainy here with snow expected. I’m standing in front of the Carrier Dome where they will play and for the seniors it’s a chance to play in another big-time venue.

Madison Guebert says:”We’ve been to so many different places over the years and to get to go to another cool place for the NCAA Tournament at the Carrier Dome…again that makes this NCAA Tournament so special for all of us and to end it starting off at the Carrier Dome is really cool for all of us…”

A team really becomes a family over the course of a season and especially a career. And for those who get to wear that SDSU jersey possibly for a final time, it’s a real source of pride.

Macy Miller says:”It’s really special and I think that’s why this year I’ve been so emotional. Just after the senior game and the Summit League tournament that it’s my last time playing in South Dakota. That’s really hard to think about but you know you’ve got to cherish it…”

Tagyn Larson says:”It’s super special to play in South Dakota where I grew up and it’s my state where I call home so it’s super special to be here…”

Tomorrow morning the Jacks will hit the floor at the Carrier Dome to prepare for Saturday’s game against Quinnipiac. We’ll have more on that tomorrow.