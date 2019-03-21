Sioux Falls Installs Trap Bags in Flood Prone Areas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – To protect some of the most vulnerable neighborhoods in Sioux Falls, the city is installing trap bags in neighborhoods.

A trap bag is a device that barricades water in an effort to prevent it from flowing into an area. They are much larger and more cost-effective than sandbags. They act as temporary levees.

Trap bags are being set up in neighborhoods near Tomar Park. It will take them about a day and a half to finish setting up their barrier.

“We expect it to be complete by Friday. The anticipated crest that we’re expecting is not supposed to happen until Sunday, so we feel like we’re in pretty good shape for our flood protection efforts in this area,” said Everett Waid with Best Flood Bags Inc.

The Florida company providing the trap bags was hired by the city and is working with a local contractor.