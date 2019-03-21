Sioux Falls Man Receives National Community Service Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Allstate agency owner Dan Pickering has been named as a winner of the 2019 Ray Lynch Community Service Award.

Dan Pickering runs an Allstate Agency in Sioux Falls and helps customers and residents with insurance solutions. Pickering donates his time outside of his work days working towards ending domestic violence. He’s worked to organize three fundraising events for the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

Pickering has been named one of the 14 regional winners of the community service award.

“I am truly honored to receive this award,” said Pickering. “Having spent 14 years in the Marine Corps and Army Reserves, including a year in Iraq, I’m proud to have a job that allows me to serve others every day.”

As a winner, Pickering receives a $2,000 grant from The Allstate Foundation that he is donating to the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.