The Coyotes Are Ready for Clemson

SDSU speaks about match-up with Clemson at practice today

STARKVILLE, MISS.— Welcome to Humphrey Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi State University, sight of the first two rounds of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, and the place where the University of South Dakota will play their second game in Division One at the NCAA Tournament tomorrow night against Clemson at 6 o’clock.

Now none of the players were around during the last tournament trip five years ago so this is an entirely new experience for them. And it’s the ultimate test of their mantra of living in the “precious present”, enjoying the moment.

Well they’re going to get quite a moment tomorrow night.

“I think the precious present is anything you make it. I think sitting here in the media, which some people like and some people don’t, is enjoying the precious present. Or being in the locker room jamming out to music, walking on to the court for the first time, I mean, it’s just how you interpret the precious present. So yeah tomorrow, you know, when they announce your name or that horn blows, you’ve just got to enjoy every second of it.” USD Senior Guard Allison Arens says.

The other notable differences between this year and 2014 is not only the Coyotes higher seed, 8 compared to 15 back then, but the fact USD got an at-large bid, a first in Summit League history, a rare opportunity that doesn’t come often to mid major schools.

“You know I don’t think there’s any new pressure other than what we kind of put on ourselves. We expect to come in here and win some games whether we’re a 16 seed or a 1 seed. Even today at practice kind of getting into the new scenery a little bit, I think that will kind of help calm us down so we’re ready to go tomorrow.” USD Sophomore Guard Chloe Lamb says.

That expectation and comfort comes from the versatility of a roster that, though it features three double figure scores, has still had seven different players lead them in scoring throughout the season.

“Any given day anybody can step up. And I think that develops a certain amount of trust between teammates because you know that it’s not all on one person and we can kind of share the load. And I think that’s been battle tested this year as you’ve seen some of the better teams that we’ve played and different players have stepped up every game.” USD Junior Forward Ciara Duffy says.

And for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, that helps remove any question of how her team will react, while raising another one.

“This is a team that I think has been in some situations where we’ve had some success and we need to move on, or we’ve had a tough challenge and now we need to move on. And so, right now, we’re kind of letting them enjoy the moment of being in the Tournament and then it’s time to shift our focus into really being in that game. I think the challenge for us going to be, not necessarily the moment of the game, it’s going to be figuring out the speed and athleticism of Clemson and how to battle that.” USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says.

Though the Coyotes have no NCAA Tournament experience their opponent, Clemson who is just taking the floor right now, they haven’t been to the Big Dance since 2002 either. So neither team has been on this stage.

We’ll hear from them and take a more in-depth look at the game tonight at ten o’clock.