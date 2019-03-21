Trial Date Set for Brookings Man Charged with Rape, Child Porn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A trial date has been set for the Brookings man charged with raping an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Dalton Lenger will be back in court May 22. He’s been indicted on three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of fourth-degree rape, one count of sexual contact with a child under 16, and nine counts of possession of child pornography. Lenger has pled not guilty.

The 23-year-old was arrested last month after Brookings Police took a report of rape from Child’s Voice in Sioux Falls. Court documents allege that Lenger had sexual contact with two victims, now ages 11 and 13. It also alleges that police found videos depicting sexual acts with the juveniles on Lenger’s cell phone.

Lenger is currently free on bond.