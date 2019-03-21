USD and Clemson Prepare for Battle Friday Night

USD and Clemson with play Friday at 6 p.m. in Starkville, Miss.

STARKVILLE, MI— In less then 24 hours the Coyote women’s basketball team takes the court at the Hump trying to get over the hump of winning a Division One NCAA Tournament game.

To achieve that tall task they’ll have to take down a tall and athletic Clemson team that has four double figure scorers, and a size advantage inside.

“They like to play fast. They like to get to the rim. They’re pretty big inside so we’re going to have to do a good job defending them and taking away their penetration.” USD Senior Guard Allison Arens says.

“They’re a team that has the ability to put different kids in situations to attack the rim. But where they’re really I think difficult for teams to face up with is that they find ways to pressure you. There’s not really one team that we can look back and say ‘well that team really looks like Clemson’. But we can take bits and pieces.” USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says.

And though the Tigers present a challenge, there’s a reason USD is the higher seed in this game, and Clemson knows it.

“You know they’re a quick team on both ends of the floor. They like to dive, they like to get scrappy, so we just have to stay composed, play our game which is pace, rebound the ball, get out and push it and dominate the paint.” Clemson Senior Guard Simone Westbrook says.

“It’s been fun and terrifying all at the same time learning about them. I think it’s going to be a great ballgame. And people who enjoy watching basketball and are really into March Madness, they need to tune in and watch because it’s going to be two very different styles of basketball.” Clemson Head Coach Amanda Butler says.

“I think that our non-conference schedule prepared us well. I think if we just focus on playing our game and staying relaxed in our game than we can be successful.” USD Sophomore Forward Hannah Sjerven says.

Playing a difficult non-conference schedule that included wins over ranked Missouri and Iowa State helped get USD into the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.

We’ll find out tomorrow if games played in November and December can help deliver a win in March, and an extended stay in Starkville.