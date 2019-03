Why a Local Entrepreneur is Embracing Failure

While it’s important to share secrets of success when talking about life and business, one local entrepreneur is hoping a conversation about failure will be equally, if not more insightful. Chelsea Tracey, owner of Chelsea’s Boutique in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a three-time over sold-out event this next week. How you can still listen in, in the interview below.

Overcoming Failure is scheduled for next Tuesday, 6:30-8:00 P.M.