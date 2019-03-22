26th Street, Southeastern Avenue Reconstruction Begins Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city’s 2019 flagship construction project begins on Monday and you might want to find another route.

The city is expanding and reconstructing 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue along with I-229 Exit 5. The first phase of the project will restrict 26th Street traffic to one lane in each direction. Yeager Road and Southeastern Avenue will remain open. Exit 5 will also remain open, but no left turns will be allowed onto the northbound on-ramp and off of the northbound off-ramp.

The project will be widening 26th Street with additional lanes and additional turning lanes at Southeastern Avenue. 26th Street will also be raised and a new bridge will be constructed over the BNSF Railroad tracks.

“This project has been a priority for some time, and we are excited to improve this vital east-west corridor in our city. Thank you in advance for your patience as we work to complete this project as soon as possible,” says Joshua Peterson, Principal Engineer, Project and Construction, Public Works Engineering Division.

The city is encouraging drivers to consider using alternative routes during the construction.

The $37.3-million-project is scheduled to be reopened to traffic by late fall of 2020. Additional work adjacent to the roadway is expected to be completed in spring 2021.