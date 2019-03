Authorities Identify Woman Killed in Hughes County Crash

BLUNT, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a woman who died after a crash in Hughes County involving a semitrailer and a sport utility vehicle.

The Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Shelli Jones was killed when the SUV she was driving drifted into the path of the semi on U.S. Highway 14 Monday afternoon. She died at the scene about a mile east of Blunt.

The driver of the semi was taken to a Pierre hospital with minor injuries.