City Prepares For Expected Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Volunteers have been filling sandbags at Sherman Park since Tuesday of this week. Some are football teams or different company volunteers, like Northwestern Energy.

“You just see the devastation and what’s going on in the community. The families and the houses that are impacted by this….you’re heart just goes out to them. This is just a little way to show a little support,” says Mike Nieman of Northwestern Energy.

As of Thursday, 18-thousand sandbags have been handed out to 720 people. The landfill has also received just under 13-thousand loads of debris from flood damages. The 2-1-1 Helpline has received over 9-hundred related flood calls and 15-hundred calls for volunteering to fill sandbags at Sherman Park. The international disaster relief group, Team Rubicon brought in 16 members to help conduct sandbag volunteers and they say they’re always looking for more.

“We’re still able to handle more volunteers at that center. If you signed up, keep coming out there. If you’re interested in signing up, please do come out to the site at Sherman Park. We’ll have you fill out some forms and we’ll get you put to work,” says Korey Schroeder of Team Rubicon.

Various politicians have been making their way through the severe damages. On Friday, Senator Mike Rounds talked about the next steps going forward at the federal level through the F.E.M.A Disaster Relief.

Senator Rounds states, “City and the state will (probably) make some recommendations and request disaster relief at the federal level. At that point we’ll be able to respond to those, offer our assistance, and recommend to the president that an appropriate disaster declaration be declared at that time.”

Sandbagging efforts will continue at Sherman Park until early next week. If you want to volunteer to fill bags, you can call the 2-1-1 Helpline.