Flooding Causes Estimated $1.6B Damage in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says recent flooding in the state has caused an estimated $1.6 billion in damage.

Reynolds sent a letter asking President Donald Trump to quickly issue a disaster declaration for 57 counties in Iowa that have been severely impacted by flooding, including along the Missouri River.

Ongoing flooding along the river has damaged thousands of homes and inundated agricultural land in several Midwestern states.

Reynolds says Iowa will need the additional federal recovery assistance to help with damage and losses related to agriculture, businesses, homes and levees.

The damage estimates indicate flooding that began last week has caused $417 million in damage to homes with minor damage and $64 million to homes with major damage.

Businesses suffered $300 million in damage, while agriculture damage is estimated at $214 million. Additional damage is to levees.

Flooding in Nebraska has caused an estimated $1.4 billion in damage. The state received Trump’s federal disaster assistance approval on Thursday.