Iowa Takes Down Cincinnati

Hawkeyes defeat the Bearcats 79-72

COLUMBUS, OH— The Iowa Hawkeyes showed their inexperience in the first half, for many of their players was their first NCAA tournament game, but in the second half it was a different story. Hawkeyes hit 11 three’s in the second half and put up 48 second half points. As they defeated the Bearcats, 79-72.