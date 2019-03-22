Jackrabbits Ready To Make History

SDSU wants to reach the Sweet 16 for first time in school history

SYRACUSE, NY— The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have been here before, nine times in 11 years although never as a #6 seed, the highest in school history. They’ve got a chance to do something they’ve never done before.

SDSU forward Sydney Palmer said,”We’re all ready to go and I think we’re ready to make the next step in this program and we’re just trying to give it our all and give it the best shot that we can.”

“It’s always been like a chip on our shoulder and a motivator. Every off-season we talk about how close we were to the Sweet 16 and how we know we can get there we have the veteran players to get there and this year it’s something special. We won’t look past this first game but we’re excited,” said SDSU guard Macy Miller.

“Having that experience of being so close is something that is definitely and extra motivator. Not just the players who’ve been there through it but everyone has really talked about it and so it’s just one of those things where you have to take it one game at a time and if we have that opportunity we’re going to try and take advantage of it if we can,” said Madison Guebert.

Quinnipiac is better known as a hockey school, although the women’s basketball team has excelled in recent years and is their first round foe. They also sport a 26-6 record and have a long winning streak of 21 games. The Jacks have played a trio of top ten teams almost beating #3 Oregon and #1 Baylor. But they know that won’t matter when the game starts Saturday morning.

“We kind of approach it the same way and make sure your team understands you’re playing a really good team and they certainly have as much tournament experience in recent years as we have. They’ve had success in the tournament recently so all the positives we can talk about they can talk about on their side,” said SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston.

“It’s been said that it’s a great mid-major match-up. But I think anyone who knows women’s basketball knows it’s bigger than a mid major so it’s going to be a great brand of basketball. Almost a contrast in styles as you look at how both of our teams have won. with SDSU averaging 80 and what we’ve been able to do defensively holding teams to 50… so it’s really what style is going to play out and have the most success tomorrow that will determine the outcome of that game tomorrow morning,” said Quinnipiac Head Coach Tricia Fabbri.

This really has the same kind of feel as it did 3 years ago in Stanford when they beat Miami and came so close to beating Stanford to make the Sweet 16. Tip-off tomorrow is 10 central and we’ll have a complete re-cap at 6 & 10.